English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Despite Kejriwal's Apology, AAP Leader Again Names SAD's Majithia in Punjab Drug Menace
Expressing resentment over Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s reluctance to take action against SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Bhagwant Mann said, “Since Congress is in power, we have been continuously telling Congress to arrest him.
File image of Bhagwant Mann. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Punjab: When Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) senior leader and member of Parliament from Punjab Bhagwant Mann was asked about who is selling chitta (heroin) in Punjab, pat came the reply – senior SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia.
In conversation with News18, Bhagwant Mann, who was part of AAP’s protests outside the MLA Hostel in Chandigarh on Monday, was blunt enough to blame the Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Majithia for Punjab’s sad state of affairs and the rise in drug-related deaths.
However, while AAP is once again trying to go back to the Punjab drug menace, their party chief took a different stand a few months ago.
In March this year, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal apologized to Majithia for earlier accusing him with the same charges of links to the drugs trade. In return, the Akali Dal leader agreed to drop defamation charges against Kejriwal.
Expressing resentment over Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s reluctance to take action against Majithia, Mann said, “Since Congress is in power, we have been continuously telling Congress to arrest him. They have STF, vigilance teams and police, then why don’t they arrest him? His name is there in ED’s report. Then why has Captain always been advocating on his behalf? Why isn’t investigation taking place against Majithia? It was Captain Amarinder Singh who came forth and said that Punjab police is enough to for the investigation and CBI probe isn’t required.”
Mann isn’t alone in his discontent. Many Congress leaders had apparently been upset with the CM for not following up on the allegations against the Akali Dal leader.
According to a news report, 40 MLAs jointly wrote a letter last year in which they had requested Singh to initiate action against Majithia.
Mann said that he has been working in villages of Sangrur and continuously raising his voice against drugs.
“AAP has always raised its voice against drugs. From our youth wing sitting on dharna in Tarn Taran, which is the most-affected area, to wherever we are required; AAP has aggressively fought against drugs,” the AAP leader said.
Reminding Singh of his promise of putting an end to Punjab’s drug menace within four weeks of his governance, Mann gave the CM a message, “Captain should remember his pledge and put the big fishes behind bars.”
The Sangrur MP also highlighted how the drug issue is always side-lined in Vidhan Sabha.
“They don’t let us talk about this topic but end up diverting attention to other topics. We also demand a special session on drugs. Why do you think Captain Amarinder Singh is talking about the drug issue after 16 months though he had forgotten it earlier?” Mann wondered.
(With inputs from Pamil Bhatia)
Also Watch
In conversation with News18, Bhagwant Mann, who was part of AAP’s protests outside the MLA Hostel in Chandigarh on Monday, was blunt enough to blame the Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Majithia for Punjab’s sad state of affairs and the rise in drug-related deaths.
However, while AAP is once again trying to go back to the Punjab drug menace, their party chief took a different stand a few months ago.
In March this year, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal apologized to Majithia for earlier accusing him with the same charges of links to the drugs trade. In return, the Akali Dal leader agreed to drop defamation charges against Kejriwal.
Expressing resentment over Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s reluctance to take action against Majithia, Mann said, “Since Congress is in power, we have been continuously telling Congress to arrest him. They have STF, vigilance teams and police, then why don’t they arrest him? His name is there in ED’s report. Then why has Captain always been advocating on his behalf? Why isn’t investigation taking place against Majithia? It was Captain Amarinder Singh who came forth and said that Punjab police is enough to for the investigation and CBI probe isn’t required.”
Mann isn’t alone in his discontent. Many Congress leaders had apparently been upset with the CM for not following up on the allegations against the Akali Dal leader.
According to a news report, 40 MLAs jointly wrote a letter last year in which they had requested Singh to initiate action against Majithia.
Mann said that he has been working in villages of Sangrur and continuously raising his voice against drugs.
“AAP has always raised its voice against drugs. From our youth wing sitting on dharna in Tarn Taran, which is the most-affected area, to wherever we are required; AAP has aggressively fought against drugs,” the AAP leader said.
Reminding Singh of his promise of putting an end to Punjab’s drug menace within four weeks of his governance, Mann gave the CM a message, “Captain should remember his pledge and put the big fishes behind bars.”
The Sangrur MP also highlighted how the drug issue is always side-lined in Vidhan Sabha.
“They don’t let us talk about this topic but end up diverting attention to other topics. We also demand a special session on drugs. Why do you think Captain Amarinder Singh is talking about the drug issue after 16 months though he had forgotten it earlier?” Mann wondered.
(With inputs from Pamil Bhatia)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"