Despite Kerala Congress’ Opposition, KV Thomas Decides to Attend CPIM Seminar in Kannur

Defying party’s decision, senior Congress leader KV Thomas announced on Thursday that he will attend the CPIM seminar in Kannur as part of the party’s 23rd conference where Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan will also be present.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran had said on Wednesday that there would be action if anyone defies a party decision, and if Thomas is willing to move out of the party, he will attend the CPIM seminar.

Thomas said when he was invited for the seminar he had given a note to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary for Kerala and Lakshadweep Tariq Anwar, and mentioned about the national importance of the event.

“I was asked to speak on the Centre-state relations. MK Stalin is also participating. Stalin is someone who is with the Congress. Outside Kerala, leaders including Rahul Gandhi participate in programmes where CPIM is participating. Rahul Gandhi himself has participated in programmes with Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also invited for the seminar, had consulted Sonia Gandhi and following her direction, he decided to not participate in it.

Thomas alleged when he raised the issue about the seminar, he was threatened that he would be dismissed from the party. He also said the party men could have questioned him but instead they chose to threaten him.

“I am a Congressman, I am not going anywhere. If they want to take action against me, let them take. I am an AICC member, action can be taken against me only by the AICC,” Thomas said.

He pointed out those opposing the BJP for the 2024 elections should come together. He also said he was not able to meet Rahul Gandhi directly after 2018.

CPIM leaders have been saying if any action is taken against Thomas, he will not be left alone. Polit Bureau member of CPIM MA Baby had on Wednesday quoted examples of TK Hamza, who was once a District Congress Committee president, won elections with the support of the Left and MLA KT Jaleel.

Sudhakaran said he will react on this after having a discussion with senior leaders.

Thomas has now put the ball in the court of the Congress. If the Congress takes any action against him, the big question is whether the CPIM will field him as a candidate in the Thrikkakara by-election. Thomas has been a Lok Sabha MP from Ernakulam from 2009-2019, and over the years, the CPIM has looked for Independents in the constituency.

