Despite Kiran Bedi's Objection, Puducherry Becomes Fourth State to Pass Anti-CAA Resolution
In her letter, Bedi stated that mere discussions of the Citizenship Amendment Act is a violation of the Constitution of India.
File photo of V Narayansamy
Chennai: The Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Citizen's Register (NCR) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy proposed to pass a resolution against CAA and said he will not accept a law that "excludes Muslims of the country". However, the BJP and the AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout when the discussion on CAA started in the Assembly session.
Puducherry has become the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan. Kerala was the first state to pass the resolution against a law on the grounds that it "violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution and it has great significance".
Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy said: "I am telling this clearly to the Narendra Modi-led government and Amit Shah that we do not worry even if you dismiss our party. We will definitely not accept this Act and we have registered our dissent in the legislative assembly. The rule is for the people and not for an individual. If the people do not like it, we will oppose and not accept it, no matter who brings it."
This comes even after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to Narayanasamy, saying his government cannot move an anti-CAA resolution.
In her letter, Bedi stated that mere discussions of the Citizenship Amendment Act is a violation of the Constitution of India. She also added that the CAA resolution passed in Parliament cannot be ‘questioned or deliberated’ in any manner. However, the Chief Minister went ahead and held a special meeting today.
The passing of the resolution has made Puducherry the first Union Territory to pass the anti-CAA resolution among seven other states.
(With inputs from S Annette Beryl Elizabeth)
