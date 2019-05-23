Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Despite Low Turnout, Can Chennai Spring a Surprise on AIADMK and DMK? Election Result Counting at 8 AM

News18.com

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Despite Low Turnout, Can Chennai Spring a Surprise on AIADMK and DMK? Election Result Counting at 8 AM
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Chennai Election Results 2019: The capital city of Tamil Nadu has seen much political turmoil since the death of Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, the two Dravidian icons. The first election to be held in the state after the death of the two leaders is also a referendum of sorts on the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam government. While Tamil Nadu recorded an average voter turnout of 71.90%, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chennai South, Chennai Central and Chennai North recorded low turnout of 56.34 per cent, 58.69 per cent and 63.48 per cent, respectively.

Follow all the live updates from the Lok Sabha elections results here:

Top developments:

Counting in the three constituencies in Chennai city will begin at 8am amid tight security.

Chennai South is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies coveted by all. The ruling AIADMK had again fielded sitting MP J Jayavardhan, son of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar, who faced the DMK's T Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kamal Haasan's MNM candidate R Rangarajan, who is a former IAS officer.

The seat was once represented by luminaries such as DMK founder CN Annadurai, Union Minister (and later President) R Venkataraman, actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and TR Baalu, among others.

However, the constituency suffers from lack of basic facilities such as drinking water and proper sewerage connections, among other things. It comprising six Assembly seats -- Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Sholinganallur.

In the Chennai Central constituency, water was a major problem and PMK candidate SR Sam Paul said he would work to solve it by urging the government to build a new reservoir and also by linking rivers.

Paul was up against DMK strongman Dayanidhi Maran, who had won twice from the constituency in 2004 and 2009. The MNM fielded Kameela Nassar from this crucial Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, the seat was won by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

In Chennai North, former IPS officer AG Mourya contested on a Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket and attempted to lure voters with promises of developing infrastructure and adequate water supply. Mourya during his stint in the police department served North Chennai as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ennore), Assistant Commissioner (Washermenpet), Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet).

Mourya was up against DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's R Mohan Raj who contested under the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance.

North Chennai constitutes Thiruvottiyur, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (SC) and Royapuram.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
