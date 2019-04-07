English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Mayawati’s Snub, Bhim Army Supporters Make it to Mahagathbandhan Rally
Ahead of Sunday’s mega show, Chandrashekhar Azad seemed to have urged his supporters to flock to the rally in a show of support for the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance.
Posters of the Bhim Army and its chief Chandrashekhar Azad were seen at the Mahagathbandhan rally in Deoband.
New Delhi: Amid the thousands of people gathered at the first joint rally of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday were supporters of Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army.
As Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Ajit Singh addressed the gathering in western Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband on Sunday, posters of the Bhim Army surprised a few, particularly after last week’s exchange between Mayawati and Azad (also known as Raavan).
Mayawati, in a series of tweets, had called Azad (who prefers to be known as Raavan) a ‘BJP stooge’ working on the ruling party’s behest to “divide Dalit votes”.
Azad, however, had only blamed BSP workers for “misguiding Behenji.”
However, ahead of Sunday’s mega show, the firebrand Dalit leader seemed to have urged his supporters to flock to the rally in a show of support for the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance.
Rajan Gautam, who led the Bhim Army delegation, said Azad’s intention was to give a “fitting response” to those who have called them BJP agents.
Gautam said, “Mayawati’s tirade against Azad was only a political strategy to get the votes of the savanna electorate. We are only a social organisation who stands for the Bahujan people and against whom atrocities have been committed. And Behenji’s intention was to see how we can prove ourselves in the next four-five years,” he told News18.
