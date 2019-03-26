English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite My Hard Work, I Have Been Removed as Mumbai Congress Chief: Sanjay Nirupam
Nirupam has been fielded as the Congress candidate from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, a seat which he has been seeking for long. Expressing his gratitude for the same, he said he would aggressively campaign in the coming days to ensure the BJP-Shiv Sena combine's defeat.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also congratulated Milind Deora who took over as the Mumbai Congress chief’.
Mumbai: A day after Milind Deora replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief, Nirupam said no post was permanent.
Addressing reporters, Nirupam said, “While I’ve been given the Mumbai North West constituency, I have been removed from the post of Mumbai Congress chief. I’m saying I’ve been removed because that’s the truth.”
Stating that he had worked relentlessly as the grand old party city chief with a lot of enthusiasm for the last four years, he said, “I’ve worked hard despite a lot of opposition. I have addressed issues of people and worked closely with party workers as well as ordinary citizens. I have always been a revolutionary worker. I get a lot of happiness fighting for the rights of people and I will continue doing so even if I’m not the party chief.”
Nirupam is now the Congress’ Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, a seat which he has been seeking for long.
In 2014, he contested from the Mumbai North constituency, but lost to BJP’s Gopal Shetty.
Nirupam said, “Rahul Gandhi trusted me and gave me the Mumbai North West sear from where I will be contesting. I’m very thankful as I am familiar with the entire constituency. I always wanted to represent this constituency for a long time. My dream has come true. I’m sure people here will work with me. It is a Congress bastion and I’m sure I will win.”
He added that he would aggressively campaign in the coming days and ensure that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine lost the elections in the city and the state, as well.
He also congratulated Deora for taking over the Mumbai Congress chief’s post. He said, “I hope he comes out successful and I’m sure he will work for the rights of people the way I did. Right now, people are unhappy with the BJP and Sena, so people will have a lot of expectations from Deora.”
Months ago, Deora had hinted at infighting within the party and spoken about lack of unity within the party.
However, after taking over the post, he said, “The internal matter is not for public consumption anymore. I’m extremely grateful to the Gandhis for giving me an important responsibility at a crucial time. I will do all that I can to work and flourish in the diverse city of Mumbai. I will work unitedly with all the party workers and leaders, including Nirupam.”
