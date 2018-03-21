Despite Nitish's Warning, Giriraj Singh Says 'Won’t Tolerate Atrocities on Hindus'

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday rejected Nitish Kumar’s "avoid making divisive statements" advice by saying he won’t tolerate atrocities against the Hindus.Talking to News18 in Delhi, Giriraj reiterated that Ramchandra Yadav was beheaded in Bihar’s Darbhanga district because his son Teju Yadav had named an intersection in Vadwa village as “Narendra Modi Chowk".Nitish Kumar lashed out at the BJP leader for making ‘such false’ assertions and said the incident was fallout of a land dispute.Senior Bihar police officers also denied any link between the attack on the family and naming of ‘Narendra Modi Chowk.’Giriraj Singh, along with state BJP president Nityanand Rai, had visited the village and accused the police of concealing facts from the state government.Lending support to Nitish’s statement was deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who tweeted that the beheading incident was related to an old land dispute.During the Araria bypoll, Giriraj claimed that the victory of RJD's Sarfaraz Alam would make the place a hub of terrorism, which would be a danger to not only Bihar but also the country.Soon after Alam's victory, a video had gone viral on social media where people were seen shouting slogans which were pro-Pakistan. A sou-motu FIR was lodged by the SHO of Araria Dipankar Shri Gyan after taking cognisance of the matter.Soon after the results, Giriraj claimed that Araria will soon became a "hub of terror".RJD has given a call to not allow Giriraj Singh into the state but the minister has said he will visit the state on March 24.“Let them do whatever they can but no one can stop me from going to my motherland. I don’t require visa for that,” said Giriraj.Singh, seen as a Hindutva hardliner within the BJP, has ignited controversies with his fiery comments in the past as well.