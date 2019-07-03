Despite PM Modi’s Rap, BJP MLA at it Again; Says Party Ready to Shed Blood for Arrested Leader

Satna: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who often crossed the line publicly with their acts and brought shame to the party, an MLA in Satna vowed to get one of his party colleagues released from jail even if bloodshed was required for the same.

Amarpatan MLA Ramkhelawan Patel said this during a protest organised against the imprisonment of BJP functionary Ram Sushil Patel, who was arrested on charges of assaulting Chief Municipal Officer of Ramanagar nagar panchayat Devratna Soni. The officer was seriously injured in the assault.

On Tuesday, Modi had come down heavily on legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official and also chastised those celebrating his release on bail.

On Wednesday, amid a cheering crowd, the MLA, Ramkhelawan Patel, said, “We would make sure Patel (Ram Sushil) is released from jail… ‘Iske liye BJP ko khoon bhi bahana pada to party iske liye taiyar hai’ (For this, if bloodshed is required, the party is ready for the same).” Present at the event, Churhat BJP MLA Shardendu Tiwari did not object to the remarks.

In the past, the municipal officer had complained to police about threats from Ram Sushil Patel. Soon after the incident, the BJP leader filed a counter-FIR against the government officer and accused of launching the attack at the behest of a local Congress leader. However, video footage of the said incident suggested otherwise. Satna district BJP president Narendra Tripathi was also present during Wednesday’s protest, but had left soon after.