Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Despite PM Modi’s Rap, BJP MLA at it Again; Says Party Ready to Shed Blood for Arrested Leader

The MLA said this during a protest organised against the imprisonment of BJP functionary Ram Sushil Patel, who was arrested on charges of assaulting Chief Municipal Officer of Ramanagar nagar panchayat Devratna Soni.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 3, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Despite PM Modi’s Rap, BJP MLA at it Again; Says Party Ready to Shed Blood for Arrested Leader
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

Satna: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who often crossed the line publicly with their acts and brought shame to the party, an MLA in Satna vowed to get one of his party colleagues released from jail even if bloodshed was required for the same.

Amarpatan MLA Ramkhelawan Patel said this during a protest organised against the imprisonment of BJP functionary Ram Sushil Patel, who was arrested on charges of assaulting Chief Municipal Officer of Ramanagar nagar panchayat Devratna Soni. The officer was seriously injured in the assault.

On Tuesday, Modi had come down heavily on legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official and also chastised those celebrating his release on bail.

On Wednesday, amid a cheering crowd, the MLA, Ramkhelawan Patel, said, “We would make sure Patel (Ram Sushil) is released from jail… ‘Iske liye BJP ko khoon bhi bahana pada to party iske liye taiyar hai’ (For this, if bloodshed is required, the party is ready for the same).” Present at the event, Churhat BJP MLA Shardendu Tiwari did not object to the remarks.

In the past, the municipal officer had complained to police about threats from Ram Sushil Patel. Soon after the incident, the BJP leader filed a counter-FIR against the government officer and accused of launching the attack at the behest of a local Congress leader. However, video footage of the said incident suggested otherwise. Satna district BJP president Narendra Tripathi was also present during Wednesday’s protest, but had left soon after.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram