2-min read

Ashutosh Says Was Asked by Party to Use Surname to Win Votes in 2014 LS Polls. Then Adds, Not Anti-AAP

Hours after his first tweet, Ashutosh again tweeted to say that his comments should not be seen as an attack on AAP.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh on Wednesday accused the party of using his caste surname, despite his protests, while being introduced to the AAP workers as a candidate during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He said he was told it was sure to win him votes from people belonging to his caste. The leader, however, has never used his surname all through his 23-year-long journalistic career.

"In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste, surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as LOKSABHA candidate in 2014 my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest (sic)," he tweeted.




The comment assumes significance as they come after senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena, party's east Delhi Lok Sabha probable, dropped her last name, which is an amalgam of Marx and Lenin.

Hours after his first tweet, Ashutosh again tweeted to say that his comments should not be seen as an attack on AAP. He further clarified that he is not part of the anti-AAP brigade.




Ashutosh resigned from AAP on Independence Day citing "very, very personal reasons”.

Kejriwal refused to accept the resignation saying “not in this life”.

There were reports that the surname Marlena was dropped as it was "Christian sounding". The party, however, has rejected the charge.

A source in the party said that Marlena is not her surname and her surname was Singh, adding the second name (Marlena) was given by her parents.

"She has decided to use just Atishi for her Lok Sabha election campaign," an AAP leader said.

As part of the change, Atishi's Twitter is now "@AtishiAAP" from the earlier @Atishimarlena.

The AAP leader's profile in the party's official website has also been changed. Campaign leaflets, posters also carry her first name only.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
