Despite Rajya Sabha Loss, BSP Impressed by 'Commitment' Shown by SP and Congress

Despite its Rajya Sabha poll setback, the Bahujan Samaj Party expressed satisfaction with the support extended to it by both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. The BSP though made it clear that the decision regarding the alliance for 2019 will be taken by party president Mayawati.Speaking after the results, where BSP’s candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar got defeated by the BJP nominee Anil Agarwal in a close contest for the 10th seat, BSP General Secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra said that the SP and the Congress did their best and supported our candidate.Mishra alleged that the BJP won the election by cheating.“The election was won by use of power, money and cheating. Our two MLAs were not allowed to vote… The Congress and the SP stood by their commitment; however, decision regarding any alliance for 2019 will be taken by our national president,” said Mishra.The SP was also quick to show solidarity with the BSP and called off the celebrations, which were planned for the victory of Jaya Bachchan, their only Rajya Sabha candidate.“Although we have won the Rajya Sabha seat of Jaya Bachchan and also we had planned some celebrations but our national president Akhilesh Yadav called off all the celebrations as soon as the results were out,” said SP MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.“Although our supported BSP candidate may have lost but it will not be affecting our understanding with BSP as these polls did not involved public voting and we stood by our commitment. Moreover, this was poll was won by BJP by cheating and using their power,” added Sajan.In the lead up to the polls, Akhilesh Yadav had responded swiftly to Mayawati’s demand to name 10 dedicated SP MLAs who will vote for the BSP candidate.The polls were marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.