Detained J&K Leaders Will be Freed in Less Than 18 Months: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh replied that when J&K leaders would be released from detention in 'less than 18 months', a jibe at the Congress and other opposition parties on the duration of the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.
File photo of Jitendra Singh.
New Delhi: Political leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of special status will be released in less than 18 months, Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.
Speaking at an event in Jammu’s Katra, the Minister of State in PMO said he is constantly asked by reporters on when the detained leaders will be released. Singh said his reply has always been “less than 18 months”, a jibe at the Congress and other opposition parties on the duration of the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.
According to The Indian Express, Singh stuck to the timeframe when contacted over phone. “I said less than 18 months,” the report quoted the minister as saying.
At the event, Singh also repeated Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that it won’t take 72 years to restore J&K’s statehood, another jibe at the Congress over the number of years it took to “solve” the Kashmir issue.
Singh’s statement comes amid sharp criticism from opposition parties over former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).
"It's obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullahji to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists. Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India…The government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASAP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Monday said that it has applied provisions under the stringent PSA for 15 days on National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah. According to the government officials in J&K, after Abdullah was slapped with PSA, his residence was declared a subsidiary jail late on Sunday night.
Besides Abdullah, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several other political leaders have been put under house arrest following the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 6.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Lilly Singh Hosting 'The Late Night Show' is the Desi Representation We've Been Waiting For
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch