'Detention of Leaders in National Interest, for Benefit of Kashmiris': Dattatreya Hosabale Backs Govt's Move
The BJP-RSS coordination meet also discussed the issue of NRC, with the joint general secretary of RSS calling it a 'complex exercise'.
File photo of RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. (Mohd Zakir via Getty Images)
New Delhi: The detention of political leaders in Kashmir is in national interest and for the benefit of locals unlike that during the Emergency, joint general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dattatreya Hosabale said on Monday.
Speaking at the BJP-RSS coordination meet (Samanvay Baithak) in Pushkar, Hosabale said: “The central government has done its probe and proper groundwork before initiating this step. The fact that they are elected doesn’t mean they are not wrong. They can be out and instigate the locals. The Centre has taken this step in national interest. Unlike Emergency, where many elected leaders were in detention for selfish interests, this detention is in their own interest (rashtra hit mein).”
The Centre has faced criticism for keeping several leaders — including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah — under detention besides several other former state cabinet ministers, ex-lawmakers and party heads since scrapping the special status of J&K.
The meet, which was attended by several BJP leaders, also discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Calling it a complex exercise, Hosabale said: “It was supposed to be done within a timeframe. It is a complex exercise and there are no rules for NRC. These are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who have spent time here and got themselves ration card, Aadhaar and other documents.”
He added, “We welcome what has been done and expect it will be carried forward.”
Leaders also gave their view on the National Education Policy. “The focus should be on mother tongue and character building,” said the RSS leader.
Expressing concern about cultural assimilation in border areas, Hosabale said people were being converted to Christianity and Islam.
