English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Detention of Noted Economist Jean Dreze Shows How Anti-people BJP is, Says CPI(M)
Jean Dreze was a member of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the erstwhile UPA regime.
File photo of renowned economist and academic Jean Dreze
Loading...
New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of being anti-people, the CPI(M) on Thursday came down hard on the government over the arrest of noted economist Jean Dreze.
Dreze and activist Vivek Gupta were taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's Garhwa district and later released after an investigation, police earlier said.
Jean Dreze was a member of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the erstwhile UPA regime.
"CPIM strongly condemns the arrest of noted Economist Jean Dreze in Jharkhand for organizing a Right to Food meeting! Faced with severe criticism the Govt was forced to release him," the party tweeted.
The Belgian-born development economist is known for his activism on the right to food and has co-authored 'Hunger and Public Action' with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, which focussed on the problem of hunger in the modern world.
Dreze is currently an honorary professor at the Delhi School of Economics and a visiting professor at the Ranchi University. He previously taught at the London School of Economics.
"A renowned economist, speaking for the rights of the people, is taken into custody by a BJP state govt. Forget their spin and jumlas, this is how anti-people the BJP is," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.
Dreze and activist Vivek Gupta were taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's Garhwa district and later released after an investigation, police earlier said.
Jean Dreze was a member of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the erstwhile UPA regime.
"CPIM strongly condemns the arrest of noted Economist Jean Dreze in Jharkhand for organizing a Right to Food meeting! Faced with severe criticism the Govt was forced to release him," the party tweeted.
The Belgian-born development economist is known for his activism on the right to food and has co-authored 'Hunger and Public Action' with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, which focussed on the problem of hunger in the modern world.
Dreze is currently an honorary professor at the Delhi School of Economics and a visiting professor at the Ranchi University. He previously taught at the London School of Economics.
"A renowned economist, speaking for the rights of the people, is taken into custody by a BJP state govt. Forget their spin and jumlas, this is how anti-people the BJP is," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results