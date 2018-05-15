Devadurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate K Shivana Gouda Nayak Wins

Live Status BJP K. Shivana Gouda Nayak Won

Devadurga (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,23,472 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,10,058 are male, 1,13,376 female and 28 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 49%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,700 votes (2.9%) securing 48.71% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.7%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,587 votes (5.15%) registering 41.82% of the votes polled.