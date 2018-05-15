GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Devadurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate K Shivana Gouda Nayak Wins

Live election result of 56 Devadurga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Devadurga MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Devadurga (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,472 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,10,058 are male, 1,13,376 female and 28 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 49%
Live Status BJP K. Shivana Gouda Nayak Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6700342.58%K. Shivana Gouda Nayak
INC4595829.20%A. Rajashekar Nayak
IND2522616.03%Karemma
JD(S)71374.54%Arkera Venkatesh Pujari
IND63914.06%Mamita Siddayyatata Guruvina
AIMEP21791.38%Shivaraj Dore
NOTA19321.23%Nota
IND15430.98%Narasanna Gouda Hosamani

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,700 votes (2.9%) securing 48.71% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.7%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,587 votes (5.15%) registering 41.82% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Devadurga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

