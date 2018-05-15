Devanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Nisarga Narayana Swamy LN Wins

Live Status JD(S) Nisarga Narayana Swamy L.N Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Devanahalli (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,00,263 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,803 are male, 99,424 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%.JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,942 votes (1.26%) securing 45.8% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.84%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,622 votes (5%) registering 43.19% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.17%.