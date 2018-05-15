GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Devara Hippargi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Devar Hippargi): BJP's Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) Wins

Live election result of 27 Devara Hippargi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Devar Hippargi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:55 PM IST
Devar Hippargi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,07,225 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,407 are male, 99,754 female and 19 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.84 and the approximate literacy rate is 64%
Live Status BJP Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP4824534.69%Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur)
JD(S)4489232.28%Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) B Patil
INC3803827.35%B S Patil (Yalagi)
AAP31112.24%Asif Herkal
NOTA11390.82%Nota
IND8780.63%Sidramappa Nagappa Mathad
AIMEP8550.61%Kiran Shidramayya Soulabavimath
IND6820.49%Rathod Shrikant Somalu
IND3320.24%Pundalik Rayappa Handiganoor
IND3220.23%Dundasi Abdul Rahiman Mohmmad Hanif
IND2950.21%B.C. Padekanur
IND2900.21%Dharmappa Chandappa Natikar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,096 votes (7.03%) securing 31.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.7%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,893 votes (30.52%) registering 54.22% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.11%.

Check the table below for Devar Hippargi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

