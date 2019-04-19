SPONSORED BY
Deve Gowda Has No Plans to Retire, Says Will Sit by Rahul's Side if He Becomes Prime Minister

The JDS veteran said he had no prime ministerial ambition but would not retire from active politics.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has rubbished rumours of his retirement but clarified that he is not interested in the Prime Minister’s chair and would rather support Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Deve Gowda, who is contesting as the Janata Dal Secular candidate from Karnataka’s Tumkur parliamentary constituency, on Thursday said: “I will sit by Rahul Gandhi’s side if he becomes Prime Minister.”

"I announced three years back that I will not contest elections. There are circumstances now in which I have been forced to contest. There is nothing to hide. I have no ambition of anything but what I always said is that I am not going to retire from active politics," the JDS veteran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gowda, responding to a reference on BJP veteran LK Advani, who has not been fielded by his party in his long-term constituency Gandhinagar, said he had no plans to "retire like Advani" and wanted to "save my party first and the office building last."

On his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy saying he could be Prime Minister again as a consensus candidate, he said: "I am not bothered about this. My concern is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will come to Parliament. I have got the guts and conviction to tell it to the face of the PM. I have the courage. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, I will sit by his side. It is not necessary to become the Prime Minister."
