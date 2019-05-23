Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Deve Gowda Loses in Tumkur in a Blow to Cong-JDS Alliance

The Congress party had ceded Tumkur seat to JD(S) as per the seat-sharing arrangement, denying ticket to sitting MP Muddahanumegowda, causing resentment within.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deve Gowda Loses in Tumkur in a Blow to Cong-JDS Alliance
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Bengaluru: In a big blow to the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by his BJP rival by a margin of over 13,000 votes, the Election Commission said Thursday.

G S Basavaraj secured 5,96,127 votes while Gowda got 5,82,788votes, according to the EC details.

The fight in Tumkur was also seen as battle between - Lingayats and Vokkaligas - two dominant communities in Karnataka to which both Basavaraj and Gowda belong to respectively.

Gowda, the joint candidate of ruling Congress-JDS coalition, chose to contest from Tumkur at the last minute, after vacating Hassan-his home tuft, to grandson Prajwal Revanna.

It is also said Gowda, who had indicated about his retirement from electoral politics, reluctantly decided to contest, due to pressure from the party workers.

Congress had ceded Tumkur seat to JD(S) as per the seat-sharing arrangement, denying ticket to sitting MP Muddahanumegowda, causing resentment within.

Even though Muddahanumegowda, who had filed his nomination as a rebel had withdrawn his papers, there were doubts regarding Congress complete support to Gowda as many still considered him as an outsider.

There were 15 candidates in the fray from Tumkur Lok Sabha seat that went to polls on April 18.

While for Gowda it was his first electoral battle from Tumkur, Basavaraj had represented the seat in Lok Sabha in the past - thrice from Congress and once from BJP.

Basavaraj was defeated by Congress' Muddahanumegowda in 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 74,000 votes.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram