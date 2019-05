Janata Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who was handed over the family bastion Hassan seat in Karnataka by his grandfather, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, is not a happy man despite having won the seat by a handsome margin. The reason: Gowda, who had relented to Revanna’s wishes and fought elections from Tumkur , lost the polls himself by 13,339 votes.Gowda’s other grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, also lost to BJP-backed Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya.Revanna won the Hassan seat by a margin of over 140,000 votes but said he will resign and “convince” Gowda to re-contest from the family stronghold. “I will resign with the blessings of cadres and senior leaders. I am set to resign. Nobody pressurised me. Don't mistake me. I will convince Deve Gowda today. Will meet him at 1pm. He must come back to Hassan,” he said.“I’m not bringing disrespect to anyone. I respect the people who voted for me. I am still young. I will fight. I am indebted to the love of Hassan people. Gowdaru (Gowda ji) vacated this seat for me. Although I won and am happy, I feel like I have lost in spite of winning. I thank the people of Hassan. I thank party workers of Congress and JDS. Unfortunately, there has been a loss but nobody should feel bad. Deve Gowda is our party's roots,” the 28-year-old added.The ruling Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) have suffered a humiliating defeat in Karnataka with the BJP sweeping 24 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 28. But the results are particularly humiliating for the Deve Gowda family. The only saving grace for the family was Revanna’s win from Hassan.The JD(S)-Congress coalition had agreed upon a 20-8 seat-sharing plan, with majority of the seats going to the Congress. JD(S) was allotted Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura seats.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)