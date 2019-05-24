Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

‘He Must Return to Hassan’: Pained by Deve Gowda Defeat, Grandson Wants Him to Re-Contest From Family Bastion

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had vacated his constituency Hassan for grandson Prajwal Revanna and fought elections from Tumkur. He lost from the constituency by a margin of 13,339 votes.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘He Must Return to Hassan’: Pained by Deve Gowda Defeat, Grandson Wants Him to Re-Contest From Family Bastion
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Janata Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who was handed over the family bastion Hassan seat in Karnataka by his grandfather, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, is not a happy man despite having won the seat by a handsome margin. The reason: Gowda, who had relented to Revanna’s wishes and fought elections from Tumkur, lost the polls himself by 13,339 votes.

Gowda’s other grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, also lost to BJP-backed Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya.

Revanna won the Hassan seat by a margin of over 140,000 votes but said he will resign and “convince” Gowda to re-contest from the family stronghold. “I will resign with the blessings of cadres and senior leaders. I am set to resign. Nobody pressurised me. Don't mistake me. I will convince Deve Gowda today. Will meet him at 1pm. He must come back to Hassan,” he said.

“I’m not bringing disrespect to anyone. I respect the people who voted for me. I am still young. I will fight. I am indebted to the love of Hassan people. Gowdaru (Gowda ji) vacated this seat for me. Although I won and am happy, I feel like I have lost in spite of winning. I thank the people of Hassan. I thank party workers of Congress and JDS. Unfortunately, there has been a loss but nobody should feel bad. Deve Gowda is our party's roots,” the 28-year-old added.

The ruling Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) have suffered a humiliating defeat in Karnataka with the BJP sweeping 24 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 28. But the results are particularly humiliating for the Deve Gowda family. The only saving grace for the family was Revanna’s win from Hassan.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition had agreed upon a 20-8 seat-sharing plan, with majority of the seats going to the Congress. JD(S) was allotted Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura seats.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram