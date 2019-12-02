Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Deve Gowda Sends Mixed Signals on JDS Strategy after Dec 5 Karnataka Bypolls

Gowda has recently said Congress President Sonia Gandhi's decision after the bypolls should be watched out for, leading to speculation about the possible coming together of the two parties once again, if situation arose.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deve Gowda Sends Mixed Signals on JDS Strategy after Dec 5 Karnataka Bypolls
File photo of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Bengaluru: Sending mixed signals, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Monday said he will work for strengthening his party keeping both the BJP and Congress at a distance, days after hinting at a possible post bypoll alliance in Karnataka with the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

The former prime ministers comments came a day after the Congress indicated it was not averse to joining hands with JDS, its erstwhile coalition partner, once again to form a government in the state in case the ruling BJP falls short of majority after the December 5 assembly bypolls.

"I have had experience (of running a government) with both. With BJP I have had the experience of running a government because of my son (H D Kumaraswamy), and with my approval we had (a government) with Congress also," Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said, "Keeping both at a distance, saying 'namasakara' to both of them, I will work beyond my limits to strengthen my party."

Gowda has recently said Congress President Sonia Gandhi's decision after the bypolls should be watched out for, leading to speculation about the possible coming together of the two parties once again, if situation arose.

Kumaraswamy too had said there would be a stable government in the state after the bypolls, but not necessarily that of BJP, as he asked media persons to wait for the results of the bypolls to 15 assmebly constituencies to be declared on December 9.

Sounding upbeat after forming a coalition government in neighboring Maharashtra, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara on Sunday said there was a possibility of the two parties coming together.

The Congress and JD(S), who ran a coalition government for 14 months in the state and contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance, have parted ways after the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy ministry in July following the rebellion by 17 MLAs and are contesting the bypolls independently.

The ruling BJP led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and RR Nagar.

Gowda had earlier said he wants Yediyurappa-led BJP government to complete its term as it would give him time to build the regional party.

JD(S) had also run a coalition government with BJP in 2006 and under a rotational chief ministership arrangement, Kumaraswamy had helmed the state for 20 months, before it collapsed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram