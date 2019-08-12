Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Deve Gowda Urges PM to Release Rs 5,000 Crore as Interim Flood Relief for Karnataka

Saying that he has not seen such destruction in six decades of his political career, Deve Gowda said a total of 2,694 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deve Gowda Urges PM to Release Rs 5,000 Crore as Interim Flood Relief for Karnataka
File photo of JD(S) president HD Devegowda.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief to flood-ravaged Karnataka and to notify it as "national calamity."

In a letter to Modi, the JD(S) patriarch said he had not seen such destruction to both human lives and properties in his six decades of a political career.

"I request you to release rupees five thousand crore as interim relief pending submission of final memorandum by the state government followed by assessment from a high-level central team and recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on disaster management on assessment and quantification of the damage suffered by the state due to flood havoc," Gowda said in his letter.

"I hope that the government of India would extend its helping hand in the hours of need to wipe the tears of the vast population of the state which was facing a major tragedy and to rebuild their lively hood with all form of assistance from the state and central governments," he said.

However, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 3,000 crore.

A total of 2,694 villages in eighty-six taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains.

According to information available from the state government, the death toll so far was 42, while 12 were missing.

A total of 5,81,897 people have been evacuated and rescued so far, and 1,181 relief camps have been opened where 3,32,629 people are taking shelter. Gowda said this natural calamity is unprecedented, rare and severe and beyond the coping capacity of the state government and extremely difficult for it to provide rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures through normal allocation available under the national and state disaster response funds.

"I have not seen such unprecedented destruction to both human lives and properties in my six decades of a political career. Therefore, I request you to notify this natural disaster as a national calamity," he said.

He noted that more than two crore people of the state, one-third of its population have been affected with all 10 major rivers in spate.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said depending on the funds released by the Centre, he will meet the Prime Minister and also request him for a "special package."

He will tour the affected areas once the situation slightly improved, the JD(S) leader said adding he had given Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram