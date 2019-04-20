Deve Gowda Was Much Better PM Than Modi, May Take on Big Role After 2019, Says Kumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his father HD Deve Gowda proved to be a better Prime Minister during his 10 month tenure in 1995 as compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as no terrorist activities took place in that duration.“When my father (HD Deve Gowda) was the Prime Minister for 10 months in 1995, did any terrorist activity take place in this country? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? The entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.“You can go through the records to see what happened in Deve Gowda’s 10 month government and five years under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added, insisting that the country’s national security was far better during Gowda’s tenure.Kumaraswamy said his father was an experienced administrator and he is going to advise Congress president Rahul Gandhi to follow in his footsteps. “Deve Gowda is a good administrator and is experienced. He has experience in his political career. He's better than everybody. But he's not interested now. He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi (for prime minister). He's going to advise Rahul ji for good administration,” said HDK.On whether he sees his father taking on a national role after the Lok Sabha elections, HDK said: “Most probably. Because in the next election, there will be no BJP govt. We have to form the government with several regional parties together. At that time, Deve Gowda may play a major role of an advisor to everybody,” he told ANI.