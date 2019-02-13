English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Deve Gowda Will Die Soon, JDS to Become History': BJP MLA's Audio Clip Rocks Karnataka Politics
The voice, believed to be of Preetham Gowda, is telling a JDS MLA's son that "Deve Gowda would die soon and Kumaraswamy is unwell". He even adds that "JDS will be history soon".
File photo of JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: It is now "a day, an audio clip" in Karnataka politics these days. After an alleged conversation between BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa and a JDS MLA's son had rocked the Karnataka Assembly forcing the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to ask for an SIT probe into the sordid affair, one more audio clip has surfaced bringing the ruling JDS and opposition BJP face-to-face once again.
The lone BJP MLA from Gowda fiefdom of Hassan district, Preetham Gowda, is featured in the latest audio clip. This is the first time MLA Gowda is making derogatory comments about former PM HD Deve Gowda and his CM son HD Kumaraswamy in the leaked audio.
The voice, believed to be of Preetham Gowda, is telling a JDS MLA's son that "Deve Gowda would die soon and Kumaraswamy is unwell". He even adds that "JDS will be history soon".
According to Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA Gowda was with Yeddyurappa, trying to buy JDS MLAs for crores and made these distasteful comments.
After TV news channels aired the explosive audio, angry JDS workers attacked Preetham Gowda's house in Hassan city injuring a supporter of the BJP. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control on Tuesday.
The incident led to a furore in the Assembly which is in session in Bengaluru, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house. Leader of the Opposition Yeddyurappa has warned the HDK government that he would travel to Hassan to take on the Gowda clan.
Speaking to News18, he said, "Gowda family is attacking our MLA. I will go there and sit on a dharna. Let them attack me. I will also speak to Union home minister Rajnath Singh about this incident." He has alleged that the police are not taking action against the JDS workers.
Preetham Gowda told News18 that JDS was trying to kill his family members and he will fight back.
Meanwhile, the chief minister Kumaraswamy has appealed to JDS workers not to protest over BJP MLA's alleged comments about him and his father. He has also instructed Hassan DC and SP to maintain law and order.
According to police, the situation is tense in Hassan and they have deployed more force to maintain law and order.
