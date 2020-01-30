Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Deve Gowda's JDS May Rope in Prashant Kishor to Craft Strategy on Party Revival

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to hold talks with Prashant Kishor soon on organising the party for the days ahead.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deve Gowda's JDS May Rope in Prashant Kishor to Craft Strategy on Party Revival
File photo of JD(U) vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Bengaluru: After facing setbacks in successive polls, the JD(S)leadership is planning to hold talks with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on plans to revive the party for the future, top party sources said on Thursday.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to hold talks with Kishor soon on organising the party for the days ahead.

"Kumaraswamy is at it...his strategy has worked out in Bihar and other places, so we can try here also," a top party leader told PTI, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Sources close to Kumaraswamy said the former chief minister has not yet held any discussions with Kishor, but they will meet very soon and the date is yet to be finalised.

"It is to discuss the strategy to build the party. Kishor is also said to have expressed keenness to meet Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy), they will meet soon," he added. Not wishing to divulge details, JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy merely said there was nothing wrong in taking such help in the interest of the party.

"We can take advice from such people to build and organise the party.

We have already began work towards organising the party from the grassroots level, and it will get a boost after the national level meet of the party on February 10 and 11,"he added.

The JD(S) that bagged only 37 seats in the 2018 assembly polls and came to power in alliance with the Congress with H D Kumaraswamy as chief minister managed to win only one seat in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was also defeated in the parliamentary polls. The party also failed to win even a single seat during the December 2019 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in the state.

The Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently helping the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls. The political advocacy group also helped in the electioneering campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

The I-PAC has worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015. The organisation also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win both state and Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor, who was the Janata Dal (United) national vice-president, was on Wednesday expelled from the party following a bitter fallout with its chief Nitish Kumar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram