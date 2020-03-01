Devegowda Refuses to Bother about Speculations of JDS MLA Moving Closer to BJP

Bengaluru: Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact.

"If someone goes or come again, I will not get disturbed by it. If someone goes... nothing will happen. GT Devegowda had in the past gone to BJP and come back, he had even become minister here. Now he may again go back (to BJP). Why should I bother?" Gowda said in response to a question.

Senior JD(S) legislator GT Devegowda, who has been maintaining distance from JD(S) for some time now has reportedly met the BJP national secretary recently, triggering speculations.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, the JD(S) supremo said, "I will not fear such things. I have the spirit to build this party. I may be 87-years-old, but my spirit won't go down..." he added.

According to sources, JD(S) leadership is even considering issuing notice to GT Devegowda for his recent actions and it is likely to be followed by expulsion.

JD(S) state president HK Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will warn GT Devegowda.

"If he (GTD) wants to remain loyal to the party, he can stay, but his certain statements have embarrassed the party. Let him take a clear stand, let him not stay here and speak in favour of someone else," he said, adding, "We are watching his conduct some of which amounts to indiscipline, we are yet to issue him any notice."

GT Devegowda had several times in the recent past openly expressed his differences with leadership, and had praised BJP leaders.

He had also allegedly voted in favour of the BJP during the recent legislative council bypolls, despite JD(S) legislature party in its meeting deciding not to take part in voting.

Responding to a question, without naming GT Devegowda, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Sunday said if someone wants to join the party believing in its ideology and principles, we are ready to welcome happily.

Noting that the party leadership would decide on joining someone, as ours is a national party, he said, "such consolidations will happen at right time and people concerned will take decision at the right time (on joining the party). We can't say as to when someone will join," he said.

GT Devegowda had defeated Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during 2018 assembly polls from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in Mysuru district.

