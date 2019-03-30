Development Possible Only if There is Peace and Unity, Says Ram Madhav

BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that no development is possible without peace and unity in Manipur as well the North East.Interacting with ethnic Kuki civil bodies at Tuibong area in Churchandpur district, he said "if we are united, we can think of development here, the state as well the North Eastern region"."With your cooperation, this region can actually transform into one of the most developed region in no more than four to five years because of the Act East Policy", Madhav said at the poll campaign of BJP Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency candidate Benjamin Mate."I came here only to seek your support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visions and for us to transform that vision into a reality," he said.He continued that "for a moment, you have a divided community here and quarreling" due to which we are forced to deploy security forces like the Assam Rifles here.Asking everyone to rise above political and group divisions, Madhav remarked the civil bodies are the key and acknowledges that the people listens more to the civil bodies than political leadership."An excellent opportunity is waiting for you", he said adding "it is our determination that not a single innocent Kuki blood falls on this land again."He further stressed that there should be no need for security forces here and is not happy with the number of AR camps.However, peace is required to achieve that and it depends on the leaders of Kuki bodies.Expressing confidence that Modi will form the next government with more numbers and stability, he maintained "it will give you an excellent opportunity if you have a representative from here.He urged all to assume Benjamin as a representative of Modi and that Modi means development and peace."For us, what is important that we want to do a lot of work here" Madhav assured the civil leaders and promised four-lane roads between capital Imphal and Indo; Myanmar border town of Moreh and that "they are in active talks with Myanmar.""We are going to make Imphal town and Moreh a big hub. However, the government wants somebody who represents all so as to invest," he said.Later, after interacting with the leaders of the civil societies, he also addressed the public where he emphasised that "if Act East Policy is naturalized, Churchandpur district will become a hub."He also said with development of Moreh, people from China, Thailand and Myanmar can visit as well.Chief Minister N Biren Singh also lambasted the Congress for indulging in corruption, creating communal discord.He also assures that efforts are being made to bring solution to Kuki political problems.On Kuki's political issue, he said though suspension of operations was signed between conglomeration of two millitant groups and the centre, it was only after the new government came in that a new interlocutor was appointed for talks.