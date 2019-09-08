'Development, Trust, Big Changes in Country': PM Modi on First 100 Days of Second Term in Office
Addressing an election rally in Rohtak, PM Modi said the government has taken several important decisions during this period, including for those in the farm sector and for the national security.
PM Modi addresses a rally in Rohtak.
Rohtak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term has been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the government has taken several important decisions during this period, including for those in the farm sector and for the national security.
"Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country," he said.
Modi said during the recent Parliament session, a numbers of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done, had never happened in any Parliament session in the past 60 years.
"I thank all the parties for the record work done," he said.
