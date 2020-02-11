Devender Yadav (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Devender Yadav is a Indian National Congress candidate from Badli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Rental Income. Devender Yadav's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 43 crore which includes Rs. 6.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 36.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 81.7 lakh of which Rs. 59.1 lakh is self income. Devender Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.8 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badli are: Ajesh Yadav (AAP), Devender Yadav (INC), Laxman Kumar (BSP), Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP), Uma Dutt Sharma (RAMP), Narendra Pal Singh (RSP), Pradeep Kumar (SBP), Mulayam Singh (ABJSP), Vijay Kumar (AAPP), Jai Pal (IND), Devender Singh Yadav (IND), Vikash Kumar (IND), Siddharth Nair (IND).

