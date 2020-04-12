POLITICS

Devendra Fadnavis Asks Uddhav Govt to Seek Money from Cash-rich Bodies Like BMC and MMRDA

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus.


Money should not be an excuse for delay in procurement of such items, he said speaking to a Marathi news channel. "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have bank deposits worth thousands of crores, which can be utilised for raising money during the ongoing fight against the coronavirus outbreak," the senior BJP leader said.

The BMC is controlled by the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The senior BJP leader said the state can utilise these funds for buying more testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE -- needed by health staff) and other necessary equipment.

"Once wheels of the economy start moving after some months, the borrowed money can be refunded. In any situation, money should not be an excuse for delay in procurement of such items," the leader of opposition in the state Assembly said.


On the state government's approach to curb spread of the viral disease, he said, "The containment zone (system) seems to be working out. It is an important stage before we enter the third phase of community transmission," he said.


He said the State Reserve Police Force can be used more effectively to keep people indoors during the lockdown. "At times, the state will have to be strict and unpopular in some decisions, but such strictness is necessary in the larger interest of society. We are with this government," he said.

He also said the state needs to work on the recommendations of the exit policy chalked out by the Centre, where it could offer some relaxations in areas where no coronavirus cases have been reported.


"The Centres recommendations are self-explanatory, but the state being the implementing agency, the (Thackeray-led) government needs to take some steps," he added.

