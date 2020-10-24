Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP in-charge, Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days Before Polls

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP in-charge for Bihar, has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into isolation days before first phase polling in the state. The former Maharashtra chief minister is the second big name from the party to test positive in Bihar after deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the former Maharashtra chief minister requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he tweeted.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.Take care, everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10.