News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP in-charge, Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days Before Polls

File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the second big name from the party to test positive in Bihar after deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP in-charge for Bihar, has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into isolation days before first phase polling in the state. The former Maharashtra chief minister is the second big name from the party to test positive in Bihar after deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the former Maharashtra chief minister requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he tweeted.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...