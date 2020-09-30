Devendra Fadnavis Formally Appointed BJP's Bihar Poll In-charge Ahead of Assembly Election

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday appointed the party's Bihar in-charge ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections next month.

The formal announcement came a day after Fadnavis asserted that the BJP alliance was “far ahead” of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and will win the assembly election with a thumping majority. The senior Maharashtra BJP leader is his party's poll in-charge in Bihar where elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in that state.

The announcement came on a day party president JP Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders in New Delhi to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP. The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP. The meeting was attended by Fadnavis, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bhupendra Yadav.

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis has been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times. The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.