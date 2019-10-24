Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West Election Results 2019: Fadnavis of BJP Leads
Live election result status of Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur South West Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Devendra Fadnavis has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Devendra Fadnavis is the second youngest chief minister of Maharashtra and represents the Nagpur South West constituency. A member of both the BJP and the RSS, Fadnavis began his political career in 1989 as the ward president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose within party ranks to become the president of the state unit in 2013. He won his first municipal election from Ram Nagar ward and five years later became the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He is also the second CM of Maharashtra to have completed his full tenure.
