Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West Election Results 2019: Fadnavis of BJP Leads

Devendra Fadnavis is the second youngest chief minister of Maharashtra and represents the Nagpur South West constituency. A member of both the BJP and the RSS, Fadnavis began his political career in 1989 as the ward president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose within party ranks to become the president of the state unit in 2013. He won his first municipal election from Ram Nagar ward and five years later became the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He is also the second CM of Maharashtra to have completed his full tenure.

