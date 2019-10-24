Take the pledge to vote

Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West Election Results 2019: Fadnavis of BJP Leads

Live election result status of Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur South West Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Devendra Fadnavis has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West Election Results 2019: Fadnavis of BJP Leads
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis is the second youngest chief minister of Maharashtra and represents the Nagpur South West constituency. A member of both the BJP and the RSS, Fadnavis began his political career in 1989 as the ward president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose within party ranks to become the president of the state unit in 2013. He won his first municipal election from Ram Nagar ward and five years later became the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He is also the second CM of Maharashtra to have completed his full tenure.

