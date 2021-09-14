Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP Team to Visit Goa on September 20 to Discuss Poll Strategy

Senior BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, would be arriving in Goa on September 20 to discuss the ruling party's strategy for the 2022 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Fadnavis, who will be leading a BJP team, has been appointed the election in-charge of Goa, where polls are slated in early 2022.

Sawant told mediapersons here that he met Fadnavis in Mumbai earlier in the day. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as co-incharge for the state polls.

Sawant said the team, comprising Fadnavis, Reddy and Jardosh, would be arriving in the state on September 20 to decide the BJP's strategy for the elections.Fadnavis' vast experience in handling elections will be beneficial for the BJP in Goa, he said.

Last year, the BJP had appointed the former Maharashtra CM as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections.Sawant said during his visit to Gujarat on Monday to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of new chief minister Bhupendra Patel, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We discussed the political situation in Goa," he said.

