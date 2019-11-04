Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Says Need to Form Govt at Earliest

As the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state, Fadnavis reached here on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president at his residence.

PTI

November 4, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Says Need to Form Govt at Earliest
Amit Shah meets CM Devendra Fadnavis.

New Delhi: There is need to form a government in Maharashtra at the earliest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state, Fadnavis reached here on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president at his residence, party insiders said.

"There is need to form the government in Maharashtra at the earliest... I am sure, I am confident that the government will be formed," Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

He later met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav who was in charge of elections in Maharashtra.

Unlike the last assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56.

The two parties are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

However, officially Fadnavis met Shah to seek more help from the centre for a package for Maharashtra's farmers whose crops have been affected by unseasonal rains.

