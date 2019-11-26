After 3 Days in Power, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis Joins List of Chief Ministers with Shortest Tenures
Only Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and former Uttar Pradesh CM Jagdambika Pal have had shorter tenures, at two days.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
New Delhi: The three-day chief ministerial tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has led to his joining the list of India’s CM with shortest tenures.
Fadnavis took the oath on October 23 and resigned on October 26. Only Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Uttar Pradesh CM Jagdambika Pal have had shorter tenures, at two days.
This was Fadnavis' second stint as chief minister. He had previously served an entire term from October 2014 to November 2019.
On May 17, 2018, Yeddyurappa had taken oath as chief minister and resigned on May 19 from his post after his party, the BJP, failed to get the requisite numbers to show majority ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.
Yediyurappa's two-day tenure as CM was his third stint as CM and he is back in the chair after the coalition government of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) collapsed following the resignation of 17 legislators in July this year.
Yediyurappa is the only chief minister in the history of Karnataka to have served in the position on four separate occasions.
Pal was the UP CM for two days, February 21, 1988 to February 23, 1988. He became the CM after the then governor Romesh Bhandari had sacked the Kalyan Singh as CM and appointed Pal as his successor. Singh was reinstated as CM after he moved the Supreme Court which ordered a composite floor test that he won.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog, Kalu, Has Become the Internet's Newest Celebrity
- Range Rover Velar Review: Best SUV in India Under Rs 75 Lakh
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes