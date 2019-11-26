After 3 Days in Power, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis Joins List of Chief Ministers with Shortest Tenures

New Delhi: The three-day chief ministerial tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has led to his joining the list of India’s CM with shortest tenures.

Fadnavis took the oath on October 23 and resigned on October 26. Only Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Uttar Pradesh CM Jagdambika Pal have had shorter tenures, at two days.

This was Fadnavis' second stint as chief minister. He had previously served an entire term from October 2014 to November 2019.

On May 17, 2018, Yeddyurappa had taken oath as chief minister and resigned on May 19 from his post after his party, the BJP, failed to get the requisite numbers to show majority ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.

Yediyurappa's two-day tenure as CM was his third stint as CM and he is back in the chair after the coalition government of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) collapsed following the resignation of 17 legislators in July this year.

Yediyurappa is the only chief minister in the history of Karnataka to have served in the position on four separate occasions.

Pal was the UP CM for two days, February 21, 1988 to February 23, 1988. He became the CM after the then governor Romesh Bhandari had sacked the Kalyan Singh as CM and appointed Pal as his successor. Singh was reinstated as CM after he moved the Supreme Court which ordered a composite floor test that he won.

