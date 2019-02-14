Devendra Fadnavis Returns Halfway From Vidarbha Tour to Meet Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returned here halfway through his Vidarbha tour on Thursday to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.The chief minister said later that they had "positive talks".He was accompanied by BJP leader and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.Senior Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai was also present as Fadnavis met Thackeray at `Matoshri', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra.Speaking to the media later, Fadnavis said they had "positive talks" on some state-related issues."He (Thackeray) has some concerns on issues related to farmers, social schemes and the common people," the chief minister said."The Sena has taken a stand on some social issues and the BJP as a party agrees with it. We will definitely find some solution to it. We will announce it soon," Fadnavis said.He also said they could not speak at length due to the developments following the terrorist attack in Pulwama.The attack, in which at least 39 CRPF jawans were killed, was "cowardly", Fadnavis said."I am sure such attacks will be stopped as well as avenged by our country," he added.Earlier, sources said that Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to Mumbai to meet Thackeray after the Sena chief indicated that he would like to meet.The Sena has been regularly hitting out at its ally BJP on various issues over the last few years.While the BJP has indicated that it would like to form alliance with it for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena has been giving mixed signals.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.