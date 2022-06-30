Devendra Fadnavis Set to Return as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde to be His Deputy; Oath This Evening: Sources

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra with sources telling CNN-News18 that Eknath Shinde – the Shiv Sena minister whose rebellion led Uddhav Thackeray to resign as CM – will be his deputy.

Sources said that Fadanvis and Shinde will be sworn in as the chief minister and deputy CM, respectively, at 4.30 pm.

Nearly 12 ministerial berths are likely to be allocated for MLAs in the Shinde camp, while 1-2 berths will probably be given to Independent legislators, sources said. Formal discussions in this regard are, however, yet to take place.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi, who is also the in-charge of the party’s affairs in Maharashtra, and Fadnavis have been doing hectic parleys in a closed-door meeting, sources said.

Uddhav Thackeray quit on Wednesday moments after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test. The Shiv Sena president was left with just 16 MLAs out of 55, as the remaining 39 MLAs had joined Shinde.

Following Uddhav’s resignation, celebrations erupted last night in the BJP camp where leaders were seen celebrating and raising slogans in favour of Fadnavis.

