4 Sena Workers Held for Assault on Ex-Navy Officer in Mumbai, Fadnavis Targets Thackeray Over 'Gunda Raj'

The Mumbai Police late on Friday night arrested four workers of the Shiv Sena for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer. Madan Sharma, 65, was allegedly thrashed by Sena workers for forwarding on WhatsApp a cartoon featuring Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said.

The incident took place at around 11.30am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali.

One of those arrested has been identified as Kamlesh Kadam, a Sena shakhapramukh, along with three party workers while two others are on the run.

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," an official said.

A case under IPC Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against the accused.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Thackeray government over reports of the assault. "Extremely sad and shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a WhatsApp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," he said on Twitter.