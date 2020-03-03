English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Devendra Fadnavis to be Prosecuted for Not Disclosing Criminal Cases in 2014 Poll Affidavit as SC Junks Plea
The top court said it found no grounds to interfere with its order last year.
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
New Delhi: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will stand trial for failing to disclose two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit, with the Supreme Court junking his review petition on Tuesday.
The top court said it found no grounds to interfere with its order last year.
Details to follow
-
