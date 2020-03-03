Devendra Fadnavis to be Prosecuted for Not Disclosing Criminal Cases in 2014 Poll Affidavit as SC Junks Plea

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will stand trial for failing to disclose two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit, with the Supreme Court junking his review petition on Tuesday.

The top court said it found no grounds to interfere with its order last year.

Details to follow

