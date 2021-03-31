Devikulam Candidate List: Key Contests in Devikulam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Devikulam Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Devikulam seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections S Rajendran of CPM won from this seat beating A K Mony of INC by a margin of 5,782 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S. Rajendran of CPM won from this this constituency defeating A.K.Moni of INC by a margin of 4,078 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Devikulam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Devikulam constituency are: Adv A. Raja of CPI(M), D. Kumar of CONG, S Ganeshan of Ind.