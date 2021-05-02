Devikulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

88. Devikulam (देवीकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Idukki district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul,Theni Districts). Devikulam is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.2%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,69,309 eligible electors, of which 83,400 were male, 85,908 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Devikulam in 2021 is 1030.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,64,803 eligible electors, of which 81,822 were male, 82,981 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,855 eligible electors, of which 74,711 were male, 73,144 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Devikulam in 2016 was 102. In 2011, there were 90.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, S Rajendran of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A K Mony of INC by a margin of 5,782 votes which was 4.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S. Rajendran of CPIM won in this seat defeating A.K.Moni of INC by a margin of 4,078 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 88. Devikulam Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Devikulam are: D Kumar (INC), Adv A Raja (CPIM), Ganesan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.23%, while it was 72.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 88. Devikulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 172. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

88. Devikulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Idukki district of Kerala: Adimali, Kanthalloor, Mankulam, Marayoor, Munnar, Pallivasal, Vattavada and Vellathooval Panchayats in Devikulam taluk and Bisonvalley and Chinnakanal Panchayat in Udumbanchola Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Idukki.

The total area covered by Devikulam is 1269 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Devikulam is: 10°07’56.3"N 77°04’50.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Devikulam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam