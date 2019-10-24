Devlali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (देओली, Deolali): Saroj Babulal Ahire of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

126. Devlali ( ( Deolali) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.53% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,64,494 eligible electors, of which 1,38,781 were male, 1,25,713 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 766 service voters had also registered to vote.

Devlali Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 2982 53.40% Saroj Babulal Ahire LEADING SS 2602 46.60% Yogesh Babanrao Gholap MNS -- 0.00% Siddhant Laxman Mandale AMPI -- 0.00% Vilas Shripati Kharat IND -- 0.00% Ravindra Pundlik Salve PPI(D) -- 0.00% Vikrant Udhao Lokhande IND -- 0.00% Ravikiran Chandrakant Gholap BMKP -- 0.00% Amar Kashinath Donde IND -- 0.00% Adv. Ahirrao Paramdeo Fakirrao BSP -- 0.00% Amol Changdeo Pathade VBA -- 0.00% Gautam Sukdeo Wagh IND -- 0.00% Ravi Keshav Bagul NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,44,051 eligible electors, of which 1,29,790 were male, 1,14,261 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 766 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,21,855.

Devlali has an elector sex ratio of 905.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gholap Yogesh(Bapu) Babanrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 28171 votes which was 21.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 37.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gholap Baban Shankar of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 10120 votes which was 8.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.73% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 126. Devlali Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 56.05%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.36%, while it was 53.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.69%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 247 polling stations in 126. Devlali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 234.

Extent: 126. Devlali constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Nashik Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Girnare, Makhamalabad, Satpur, Nashik, Madsangavi, Shinde, Deolali, Deolali (CB) and Bhagur (MC), Nashik – (Municipal Corporation) (Part) -Ward No. 11 to 13, 15, 17 to 20.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Devlali is: 20.6637 78.4836.

