Dewas Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Dewas Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Mahendra Sing NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Nitin Verma BPHP -- -- Pravin Shantaram Gangurde BSP -- -- Badrilal "Akela" BJP -- -- Mahendra Singh Solanky INC -- -- Prahlad Singh Tipanya

21. Dewas is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.69%. The estimated literacy level of Dewas is 71.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manohar Untwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,60,313 votes which was 23.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sajjan Singh Verma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,457 votes which was 1.97% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dewas was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,43,528 men, 7,73,563 women and 20 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dewas is: 23 76.1667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: देवास, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); দেওয়াজ, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); देवास, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); દેવાસ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திவாஸ், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); దేవాస్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದೆವಾಸ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ദേവാസ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).