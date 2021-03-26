Dhakuakhana Candidate List: Key Contests in Dhakuakhana Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dhakuakhana Assembly constituency in Dhakuakhana district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dhakuakhana seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Naba Kumar Doley of BJP won from this seat beating Bharat Chandra Narah of INC by a margin of 24,542 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Naba Kumar Doley of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Bharat Chandra Narah of INC by a margin of 7,507 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dhakuakhana Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dhakuakhana (ST) constituency are: Naba Kumar Doley of BJP, Padma Lochan Doley of CONG, Satyajit Regon of AJP