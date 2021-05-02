Dhakuakhana Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dhakuakhana Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

112. Dhakuakhana (धाकुखाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Lakhimpur district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dhakuakhana is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.12%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,10,546 eligible electors, of which 1,06,037 were male, 1,04,509 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhakuakhana in 2021 is 986.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,74,472 eligible electors, of which 90,339 were male, 84,133 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,622 eligible electors, of which 78,902 were male, 75,720 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhakuakhana in 2016 was 244. In 2011, there were 112.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Naba Kumar Doley of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bharat Chandra Narah of INC by a margin of 24,542 votes which was 16.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Naba Kumar Doley of AGP won in this seat defeating Bharat Chandra Narah of INC by a margin of 7,507 votes which was 5.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 50.31% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 112. Dhakuakhana Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dhakuakhana are: Naba Kumar Doley (BJP), Padmalochan Doley (INC), Jutika Doley (SUCIC), Lalit Pegu (VPI), Satyajit Regan (AJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.53%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.3%, while it was 82.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 112. Dhakuakhana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

112. Dhakuakhana constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhimpur district of Assam: Kadam mouza in North Lakhimpur thana and Gohain and Dhakuakhana mouzas in Dhakuakhana thana in Dhemaji sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhimpur.

The total area covered by Dhakuakhana is 683 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhakuakhana is: 27°13’32.5"N 94°25’21.0"E.

