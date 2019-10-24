Take the pledge to vote

Dhamamgaon Railway Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धामणगाव रेल्वे, Dattapur Dhamangaon): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhamamgaon Railway (धामणगाव रेल्वे, Dhamangaon, Dattapur Dhamangaon) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Detailed Results
Dhamamgaon Railway ( ( Dhamangaon, Dattapur Dhamangaon) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,13,902 eligible electors, of which 1,59,692 were male, 1,54,208 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dhamamgaon Railway Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4010
44.97%
Adsad Pratap Arunbhau
INC
3097
34.73%
Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao
VBA
1247
13.98%
Vishwakarma Nilesh Tarachand
IND
73
0.82%
Firoz Pathan
IND
68
0.76%
Gaurav Sudhakarrao Sawalakhe
IND
60
0.67%
Sonwane Awadhut Vishwanath
BSP
54
0.61%
Savita Bhimrao Kataktalware
IND
50
0.56%
Abhijit Pravin Dhepe
IND
42
0.47%
Maroti Namadev Sahare
NOTA
36
0.40%
Nota
ABHM
33
0.37%
Vishal Uttamrao Ghadge
IND
32
0.36%
Pravin Dinkarrao Ghuikhedkar
IND
22
0.25%
Chandrdeep Alias Nanasaheb Shankarrao Dongare
IND
20
0.22%
Shailesh Diwakar Rohankar
JADP
15
0.17%
Chaudhari Wasudeo Kashinathrao
IND
13
0.15%
Deshmukh Pravinya Pramodrao
RP(K)
12
0.13%
Uttamrao Jungluji Gawai
PPI(D)
11
0.12%
Sunita Vijay Raibole
IND
10
0.11%
Nilam Devidas Rangarkar
BVA
10
0.11%
Khobragade Harshwardhan Baliramji
IND
2
0.02%
Sandeep Babulal Meshram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,053 eligible electors, of which 1,49,999 were male, 1,40,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,70,397.

Dhamamgaon Railway has an elector sex ratio of 965.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Virendra Walmik of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 974 votes which was 0.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.59% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagtap Virendra Valmik of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13448 votes which was 7.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.91% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 36. Dhamamgaon Railway Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.39%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.66%, while it was 67.41 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 372 polling stations in 36. Dhamamgaon Railway constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 362.

Extent: 36. Dhamamgaon Railway constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Nandgaon-Khandeshwar Tehsil, Chandur Railway Tehsil and Dhamangaon Railway Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhamamgaon Railway is: 20.7428 77.9481.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhamamgaon Railway results.

