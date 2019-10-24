Dhamamgaon Railway Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धामणगाव रेल्वे, Dattapur Dhamangaon): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Dhamamgaon Railway ( ( Dhamangaon, Dattapur Dhamangaon) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,13,902 eligible electors, of which 1,59,692 were male, 1,54,208 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dhamamgaon Railway Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4010 44.97% Adsad Pratap Arunbhau LEADING INC 3097 34.73% Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao VBA 1247 13.98% Vishwakarma Nilesh Tarachand IND 73 0.82% Firoz Pathan IND 68 0.76% Gaurav Sudhakarrao Sawalakhe IND 60 0.67% Sonwane Awadhut Vishwanath BSP 54 0.61% Savita Bhimrao Kataktalware IND 50 0.56% Abhijit Pravin Dhepe IND 42 0.47% Maroti Namadev Sahare NOTA 36 0.40% Nota ABHM 33 0.37% Vishal Uttamrao Ghadge IND 32 0.36% Pravin Dinkarrao Ghuikhedkar IND 22 0.25% Chandrdeep Alias Nanasaheb Shankarrao Dongare IND 20 0.22% Shailesh Diwakar Rohankar JADP 15 0.17% Chaudhari Wasudeo Kashinathrao IND 13 0.15% Deshmukh Pravinya Pramodrao RP(K) 12 0.13% Uttamrao Jungluji Gawai PPI(D) 11 0.12% Sunita Vijay Raibole IND 10 0.11% Nilam Devidas Rangarkar BVA 10 0.11% Khobragade Harshwardhan Baliramji IND 2 0.02% Sandeep Babulal Meshram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,053 eligible electors, of which 1,49,999 were male, 1,40,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,70,397.

Dhamamgaon Railway has an elector sex ratio of 965.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Virendra Walmik of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 974 votes which was 0.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.59% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagtap Virendra Valmik of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13448 votes which was 7.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.91% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in the Dhamamgaon Railway Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.39%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.66%, while it was 67.41 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 372 polling stations in 36. Dhamamgaon Railway constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 362.

Extent: 36. Dhamamgaon Railway constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Nandgaon-Khandeshwar Tehsil, Chandur Railway Tehsil and Dhamangaon Railway Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhamamgaon Railway is: 20.7428 77.9481.

