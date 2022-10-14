Dhamanagar Bypoll: 4 Candidates in Race, All Eyes on Independent Candidate Amid Power Tussle in BJD

The political climate heated up on Friday, weeks ahead of the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on November 3 after a senior BJD leader filed nomination as an Independent candidate, indicating a power tussle in the ruling party in Odisha.

Putting all speculations to rest, BJD leader Rajendra Das filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the by-election.

The announcement came after the BJD fielded Abanti Das as its candidate for the upcoming by-election on Thursday. Following the decision, Das had written a letter in which he vented his ire for being ignored. The senior BJD leader was present when the party announced its candidate and agreed to its decision, according to information.

However, the day after the party’s announcement, Das’s move in filing for nomination as an Independent candidate sparked speculation in political circles.

Das said, “I will fight the by-election with the people’s blessing to serve Dhamanagar. I have been working for the people of Dhamanagar for the last few years. I always stand with people. They have sympathy for me and I am confident of winning.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj, son of late Bishnu Charan Sethi. Suraj filed his nomination on Tuesday. The Congress announced Baba Harekrushna Sethi as its candidate on Wednesday. Sethi, an advocate by profession, thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak for nominating him as the party candidate for the Dhamnagar by-poll.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das on September 19.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here