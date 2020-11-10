Dhamdaha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dhamdaha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dhamdaha (Dhamdaha), is an Assembly / Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (Bihar). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Dhamdaha is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,12,365 eligible electors, of which 1,60,965 were male, 1,51,200 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 elections, there were a total of 2,90,121 eligible electors, of which 1,50,118 were male, 1,39,996 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,36,569 eligible electors, of which 1,23,817 were male, 1,12,752 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhamdaha in 2015 was 135. In 2010, there were 61.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Leshi Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Shiv Shankar Thakur Allias Shankar Azad of BLSP by a margin of 30,291 votes which was 16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.15% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Leshi Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 44,697 votes which was 30.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.02% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 61. Dhamdaha Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 25 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dhamdaha are: Md Gaisul Azam (NCP), Dilip Kumar Yadav (RJD), Yogendra Kumar (JNP), Ramesh Kumar Mehta (RLSP), Leshi Singh (JDU), Kishor Kumar Yadav ( LSPL), Chakradhar Paswan (PPID), Bimal Roy (BLRP), Brahchari Vyas Nandan (JDR), Ram Kumar (ACDP), Ashish Anuj (IND), Dipak Podar (IND), Brajesh Kumar Thakur (IND), Maneesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Bindeshwari Sharma (IND), Sanjeet Kumar (IND), Subhash Kumar Rajak (IND), Yogendra Kumar (LJP)

Voter Turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.28%, while it was 61.77% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 61. Dhamdaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 277. In 2010 there were 240 polling stations.

Extent:

61. Dhamdaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Block Dhamdaha; Gram Panchayats Banbhag Chunapur, Bithnouli Khemchand East, Bithnouli Khemchand West, Ganeshpur, Gangaili, Gowasi, Kajha, Majra, Parora, Rahuwa, Sahara, Satkodariya, Gokulpur, Jagni and Pothia Rampur of Krityanand Nagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Dhamdaha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:.

The total area covered by Dhamdaha is 583.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

