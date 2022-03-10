Dhanaura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Dhanaura seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajeev Kumar (BJP), Samar Pal Singh (INC), Vivek Singh (SP), Harpal Singh (BSP), Pramod Kumar (IND), Rajendri Alias Uma Devi (IND), Mahesh (BJMP), Gita Rani (AIMIM), Susheel Kumar Maurya (IND), Jaswant Singh (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.02%, which is -0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajeev Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanaura results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.39 Dhanaura (धनौरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh. Dhanaura is part of Amroha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 362979 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,985 were male and 1,66,956 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanaura in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,27,486 eligible electors, of which 1,72,915 were male,1,48,119 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,201 eligible electors, of which 1,59,878 were male, 1,34,306 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhanaura in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 248 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajeev Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagram Singh of SP by a margin of 38,229 which was 16.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maikal Chandra of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hem Singh of BSP by a margin of 7,629 votes which was 3.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39 Dhanaura Assembly segment of the 9. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP won the Amroha Parliament seat defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dhanaura are: Rajeev Kumar (BJP), Samar Pal Singh (INC), Vivek Singh (SP), Harpal Singh (BSP), Pramod Kumar (IND), Rajendri Alias Uma Devi (IND), Mahesh (BJMP), Gita Rani (AIMIM), Susheel Kumar Maurya (IND), Jaswant Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.15%, while it was 66.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhanaura went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.39 Dhanaura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 351. In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.39 Dhanaura comprises of the following areas of Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dhanaura Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dhanaura constituency, which are: Chandpur, Naugawan Sadat, Hasanpur, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhanaura is approximately 678 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanaura is: 28°55’43.0"N 78°13’53.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanaura results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.