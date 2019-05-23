Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Meghnath Rawani AITC -- -- Madhvi Singh Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Siddharth Gautam PPI(D) -- -- Deepak Kumar Das AMB -- -- Mantosh Kumar Mandal SUCI -- -- Ram Lal Mahto SP -- -- Meraj Khan APOI -- -- Mihir Chandra Mahato BJP -- -- Pashupati Nath Singh IND -- -- K.C. Singh Raj IND -- -- Prem Prakash Paswan IND -- -- Umesh Paswan AIFB -- -- Heera Lal Shankhvar BMP -- -- Sudhir Kumar Mahato IND -- -- Bamapada Bauri IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Singh IND -- -- Sanjay Paswan IND -- -- Varun Kumar IND -- -- Lakshmi Devi INC -- -- Kirti Azad

7. Dhanbad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.31%. The estimated literacy level of Dhanbad is 75.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,954 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 31 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 58,047 votes which was 7.13% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.08% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhanbad was: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,32,038 men, 8,57,981 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7953 86.431Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धनबाद, झारखंड (Hindi); ধানবাদ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); धनबाद, झारखंड (Marathi); ધનબાદ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தன்பாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ధన్ బాద్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಧನ್​ಬಾದ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ധൻബാദ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).